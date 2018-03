(PIX11)– Amtrak service between New York and Boston remained closed on Saturday.

The Long Island Railroad is providing limited two-hourly service to and from Farmingdale on the Ronkonkoma branch and to and from Huntington, Babylon, and Port Washington.

They are also providing hourly shuttle train service between the Atlantic terminal and Jamaica… All other service has been suspended.

Metro North is providing limited Harlem line service and their service to Connecticut has been suspended.