American Academy of Pediatrics releases new vaccine schedule [VIDEO]
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Fourth pediatric flu death in NYC confirmed
-
Third child in New York City dies of flu-related illness
-
2 pediatric flu-related deaths in New York City confirmed by health officials
-
4 ways the flu turns deadly
-
Death of 8-year-old girl in Queens deemed flu-related
-
-
City Health Department investigates death of 5-month-old baby amid aggressive flu season
-
President of the Academy accused of sexual harassment
-
Flu shot only 36 percent effective, making bad year worse
-
Flu still on the rise as pediatric death toll hits 63
-
US college student missing in Bermuda
-
-
16 more children dead from flu; peak still to come, CDC says
-
Watch: Oscar nominations announced for the 90th Academy Awards
-
Long Island man arrested for dismembering woman in Japan: police