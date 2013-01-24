Intense manhunt underway for NYC murder suspect who escaped from precinct

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for a murder suspect who escaped from a police station early Thursday following a scuffle with a NYPD cop.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Brandon Santana was taken into custody late Wednesday as a suspect in a brutal 2010 murder.

At about 2 a.m. Santana got into a scuffle with an officer at the 78th Precinct stationhouse on Sixth Ave. He managed to escape leaving the officer with minor injuries.

The cop was later transported to New York Methodist Hospital where he was treated.

Anyone with information on Santiago’s whereabouts is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 577-TIPS.