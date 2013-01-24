Intense manhunt underway for NYC murder suspect who escaped from precinct

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for a murder suspect who escaped from a police station early Thursday following a scuffle with a NYPD cop.
According to authorities, 24-year-old Brandon Santana was taken into custody late Wednesday as a suspect in a brutal 2010 murder.
At about 2 a.m. Santana got into a scuffle with an officer at the 78th Precinct stationhouse on Sixth Ave. He managed to escape leaving the officer with minor injuries.
The cop was later transported to New York Methodist Hospital where he was treated.
Anyone with information on Santiago’s whereabouts is urged to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 577-TIPS.
Anonymous
So which one is it Santana or Santiago? Get the name straight!!!
anonymous
do you know how to read smh santana is the murder suspect who was arrested for the brutal murder of santiago get ya mind straight!!!!
Jimmy crack
It says, Santana got into a scuffle .. then "information on Santiago's whereabouts".. so um.. they dont have it straight sir.
TOM
Just look for Brandon Santana in either Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Miami Florida, or Pureto Rico. He will turn up in one of 3 places. I went to High School with him and he was a creep then.
Ian
^snitch
Noe
Tom … …. Mind your business !
tokenwhiteguy
dont bring a wrench to a knife fight
