Eric Daman is the style guru behind the fashion worn on the hit show “Gossip Girl.” He received notable praise from the fashion world for creating the looks that made Blake Lively and Leighton Meester fashion icons.

Now Damon is going back to the 80’s for the cast of “The Carrie Diaries.” He stopped by the PIX11 Morning News to talk about how 80’s fashion is making a comeback.