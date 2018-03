It’s coming….the NYC bike invasion.

The city is introducing a bike share program in May. More than 5,000 bikes will be in place at about 300 docking stations in Manhattan south of 59th Street and in downtown Brooklyn.

By the end of the year it will be 7,000 bikes.

It is an attempt to reduce the number of cars on the road, but some wonder if inexperienced bikers will make streets dangerous for pedestrians and traffic.

The bikes weigh 40 pounds and have a GPS system to track if stolen.