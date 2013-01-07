Howard helps NYPD police couple stuck in housing nightmare after Hurricane Sandy

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A couple of NYPD cops – husband and wife – are stuck in homeless limbo from Hurricane Sandy. The problem: a bottleneck squeezing them between an engineering assessment and their insurance adjustor. They asked Howard Thompson for help. Filed in: News Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Reddit

Pinterest

Email

