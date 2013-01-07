A couple of NYPD cops – husband and wife – are stuck in homeless limbo from Hurricane Sandy. The problem: a bottleneck squeezing them between an engineering assessment and their insurance adjustor. They asked Howard Thompson for help.
Howard helps NYPD police couple stuck in housing nightmare after Hurricane Sandy
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Howard tries to stop ‘Build It Back’ program from causing new flood
-
Help Me Howard: Two delays and a construction breakthrough
-
Brookyln assemblywoman accused of pocketing Sandy money, other schemes
-
These are the 10 costliest hurricanes in U.S. history – 3 are from 2017
-
‘We are the forgotten people’: It’s been almost 6 months since Hurricane Maria, Puerto Ricans are still dying
-
-
New Jersey man’s houseboat gets stuck in solid ice
-
Help Me Howard and PIX11 photographer attacked by bat-wielding man
-
Staten Island lawmakers call for armed police officers stationed at schools
-
Recovering addict’s passion for pit bulls creates unique dog rescue organization
-
Could pontoon bridge connect Brooklyn and Manhattan during L train closure?
-
-
The refrigerator that ruined Christmas
-
Dying NJ dad of 5 who printed plea for donor kidney on a T-shirt gets transplant
-
How to help with Hurricane Maria hurricane relief