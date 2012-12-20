Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
Judge Mathis my name is Romaine Johnson please help me to understand this – my husband Ricardo Johnson has forge my name on divorce papers twice the first time I took him to court and it was reverse – the same judge that him and his lawyer got it stamp & seal inform him that he could not every get a divorce unless I come into court giving it. He turn around in 1997 tried it again in which turn I place a motion but b 4 I could make it to court I had a mile heart attack & my dad died (living in New Jersey w/my mom) in 2005 I almost died with a stroke which today I'm still under doctors care. My question to you is, that it was told to me that He can get a divorce with out my signature? Claiming that my motion was denied …….. Reason! Because after I get myself together I will be heading back to court with a lawyer.
Howard thompson is doing an awesome job on squatters in throgs neck. I asked him if he would accept emmy. He said no he just loves helping good people.
Howard doesn t need help but my wife n. Eye do. Landlords hav no rights or lefts. They just hav to bend over and take it from nys n nyc.
