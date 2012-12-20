judge mathis

Posted 7:59 AM, December 20, 2012, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Filed in:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

  • Romaine Johnson

    Judge Mathis my name is Romaine Johnson please help me to understand this – my husband Ricardo Johnson has forge my name on divorce papers twice the first time I took him to court and it was reverse – the same judge that him and his lawyer got it stamp & seal inform him that he could not every get a divorce unless I come into court giving it. He turn around in 1997 tried it again in which turn I place a motion but b 4 I could make it to court I had a mile heart attack & my dad died (living in New Jersey w/my mom) in 2005 I almost died with a stroke which today I'm still under doctors care. My question to you is, that it was told to me that He can get a divorce with out my signature? Claiming that my motion was denied …….. Reason! Because after I get myself together I will be heading back to court with a lawyer.

    Reply