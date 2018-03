Nine-year-old actress Quvenzhane Wallis stars in “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” a small film with a huge buzz. Many critics are throwing around the word “Oscar.”

Quvenzhane beat out nearly 3,500 other young actors for her role in the film, which takes place in the Bayou during a hurricane/flood. She hopped on the Dunkin’ Donuts Studio on the Run to tell is about the experience.

For more information, visit www.beastsofthesouthernwild.com.