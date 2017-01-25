-
Man, 43, pushed in front of Bronx train, suffers ‘severe’ leg injury: police
-
Trump on waterboarding: ‘We have to fight fire with fire’
-
Amid the tornado wreckage in Mississippi, a Bible is left untouched
-
Nets hold first-ever ‘Pride Night’ at Barclays Center
-
Man makes threats to shoot crossing guard, children at Jewish school: NYPD
-
-
Weather forecaster Jim Witt talks long-range outlooks with Mr. G
-
Worker dies after being buried in rail car of fertilizer
-
Cast of ‘Gold’ talk about their wildest dreams