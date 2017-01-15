-
Coaches help college basketball player battling terminal cancer check item off bucket list
-
One of FBI’s Most Wanted suspects captured in Texas
-
32 dead in Kyrgyzstan plane crash
-
Mt. Vernon woman, 83, with dementia reported missing, may be in need of medical attention
-
Dog stays with owner for 20 hours after paralyzing fall in snow
-
-
Long Island woman hit by knocked-over gas pump dies
-
Trio wanted in Coney Island apartment robbery
-
Green Bay Packers defeat Dallas Cowboys 34-31, move to NFC championship